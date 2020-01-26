$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.52.

APTV opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.