$0.94 EPS Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.95. Taubman Centers posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Taubman Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 346.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 25.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCO opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

