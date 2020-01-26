$0.71 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.78. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $900.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $2,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 158.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 94,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.