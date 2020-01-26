$0.68 EPS Expected for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. Axos Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,296. Axos Financial has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Axos Financial by 91.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

