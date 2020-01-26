-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,303,217. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 4,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,302,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.71. 558,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,285. Natera has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

