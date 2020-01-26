$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.47. HollyFrontier reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 2,736,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

