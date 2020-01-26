$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is ($0.15). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.