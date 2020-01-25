Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,639,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,091. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,667.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $59,175.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,896,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,116,000 after buying an additional 1,274,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after buying an additional 206,129 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after buying an additional 5,878,684 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after buying an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.