Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,709 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.88 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.