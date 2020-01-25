Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 154,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $62.21 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

