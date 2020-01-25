Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 252.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,357,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 472.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

State Street stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.