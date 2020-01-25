Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,235 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 208.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 119.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

DB opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

