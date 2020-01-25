Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Zoom Telephonics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 10,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907. Zoom Telephonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

