ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.54 million, a PE ratio of -35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ZIX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ZIX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ZIX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

