Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. Raymond James increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.06.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $315,055.00. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $61,391,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth $35,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

