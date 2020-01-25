ZeuxCoin Trading 22.5% Lower This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $952,021.00 and $41,296.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.05501827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00127719 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00020412 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002512 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

