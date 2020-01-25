Zennies Price Tops $0.0001 (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Zennies has traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zennies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Zennies has a market cap of $83,346.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

