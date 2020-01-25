Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Zendesk from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Zendesk from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.65.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,913,637. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $67,967,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

