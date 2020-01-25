Zel Price Hits $0.0430 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00581667 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00120425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00119772 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006924 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002891 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,484,250 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

