Zebi Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, OKEx, Koinex and IDEX. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.58 or 0.03104006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201980 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, Hotbit, Liquid, LATOKEN, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

