ZB Token (ZB) Reaches Market Cap of $104.50 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $104.50 million and $50.04 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011853 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.