ZB Price Tops $0.20 (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

