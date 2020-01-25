Zacks: Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after buying an additional 3,157,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 437,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 66.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 166,073 shares during the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. 612,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,164. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $971.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

