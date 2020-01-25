Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 76,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,963. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 million, a PE ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.16.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

