Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.
Shares of TESS stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 76,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,963. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 million, a PE ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.16.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.
