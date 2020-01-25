Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $39.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BATRA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. 80,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,131. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.20 million, a PE ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,933,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

