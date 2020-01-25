Zacks: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kearny Financial’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kearny Financial an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 252.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 123,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

KRNY traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 195,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,379. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.41. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

