Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 287,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $198,273.00. Also, insider Sibling Capital Fund Ii-A L.P. sold 301,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $11,863,894.46. Insiders have sold a total of 681,728 shares of company stock worth $27,153,087 over the last 90 days. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

