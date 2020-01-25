Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Nlight has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,115.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Nlight had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,026.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,012. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after buying an additional 176,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nlight by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 337,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after buying an additional 460,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nlight by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nlight by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 600,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 73,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

