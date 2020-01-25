Zacks Investment Research Lowers SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to Hold

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.05. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $27,728.19. Insiders have sold 13,699 shares of company stock valued at $132,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the third quarter valued at $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 87.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SharpSpring by 1,543.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 525,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SharpSpring by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SharpSpring by 14.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

