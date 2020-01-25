Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Sell

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QURE. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $429,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,010,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,663.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $2,850,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

