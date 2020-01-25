Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of STWD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 902,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,911. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 238.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,465.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

