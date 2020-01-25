Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Hold

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PFLT opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $471.83 million, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

