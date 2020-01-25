Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to report sales of $389.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $397.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.80 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $353.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In other news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,416,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 527.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 202,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,044. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

