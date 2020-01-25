Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) to post sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.06 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $8.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $39.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.18 million to $39.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.70 million, with estimates ranging from $51.23 million to $53.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Land.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 168,095 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 148.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 151,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. 93,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.60 million, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

