Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.44). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

XNCR traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 599,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $46.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.