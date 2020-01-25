Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 461,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

