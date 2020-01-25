Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.16). Instructure reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Instructure.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Instructure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

INST traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.48. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31.

In other Instructure news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,766. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INST. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the first quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Instructure by 60.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Instructure in the second quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Instructure by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Instructure by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Instructure (INST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.