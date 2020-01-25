Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.37. 601,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,185. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

