Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.10. FedEx posted earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $10.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $11.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

