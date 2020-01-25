Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.39 Million

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce sales of $238.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.46 million and the highest is $241.50 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $235.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $934.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $927.90 million to $938.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $972.01 million, with estimates ranging from $929.44 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. 333,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,388. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

