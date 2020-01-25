Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.38). BeyondAirInc . reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

XAIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

XAIR stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13. BeyondAirInc . has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $26,544.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,830.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,590.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

