Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Post -$1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.92). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 1,243,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,913. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

