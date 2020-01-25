Zacks: Analysts Expect Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.32. Yelp reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Yelp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YELP opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

