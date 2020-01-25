Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.53. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $39.80. 127,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Upland Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Upland Software by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.