Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.78. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

SON stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. 244,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,900. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.