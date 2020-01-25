Zacks: Analysts Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $287.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $287.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $303.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,541,630.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares valued at $1,983,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

GLPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 862,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.