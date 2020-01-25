Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post sales of $7.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.64 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $30.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $30.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.87 billion to $31.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. 2,528,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,933. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

