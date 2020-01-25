Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.29. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,695. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.