Zacks: Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Akazoo an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONG. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Akazoo in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akazoo stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Akazoo as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

SONG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 18,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,439. Akazoo has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Akazoo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

