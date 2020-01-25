Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.52 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

